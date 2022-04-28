ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is cracking down on drivers and others breaking the law by placing additional enforcement at dangerous intersections.

So far this year, police have seen 16 traffic fatalities and even more non-fatal crashes.

One of the dangerous intersections in the city is Tyrone Boulevard and 66th Street.

“Everyone is constantly running into each other and you have to be on the lookout to swerve left or right because you never know who’s going to hit you,” St. Pete resident Jessica Bowling said.

It’s not the only area causing problems. St. Pete police say 34th Street and 54th Avenue, and 38th Avenue and 66th Street are at the top of the deadliest intersection list.

Sgt. Michael Schade says they’ve brought back a tactic to target law breakers.

“We’re going to be out here at least once a month doing these enforcement operations where we have a significant amount of officers working,” he said.

Sgt. Schade says the additional officers work alongside the traffic team to keep people out of harm’s way.

“Because at the end of the day when these fatalities happen, it’s a significant impact on the lives of the family and we need to do whatever we can to slow it down,” Schade said.

Many drivers in St. Pete told 8 On Your Side they’re not shocked to hear about the increasing number of crashes.

“A lot of people are moving down here so it’s really overpopulated,” St. Pete resident Clint Obrien said. “I mean, I just use extra precautions. I always use my blinker, check my mirrors.”

St. Pete Police say they’ve also seen more complaints about speeding in school zones. They had a traffic operation in front of St. Pete High School on Thursday morning.