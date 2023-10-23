ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The suspect accused of firing shots in downtown St. Pete earlier this month has been identified, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Monday.
Detectives are searching for 20-year-old Deronke Rashad Barron. Officials said he was the suspect, wearing a blue Sierra basketball jersey with the name “James” on the back.
According to the police department, on Oct. 7, around 12:45 a.m., Barron and a group of men got into a physical altercation on the sidewalk on 3rd Street North near Central Avenue in St. Pete.
Barron allegedly fired a gun into a crowd of people during the fight.
Three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their legs in the shooting. Two men and two women also suffered other minor injuries as a result.
Anyone with information regarding Barron’s whereabouts and who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS.
A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for more information leading to Barron’s arrest.