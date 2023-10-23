ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The suspect accused of firing shots in downtown St. Pete earlier this month has been identified, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Monday.

Detectives are searching for 20-year-old Deronke Rashad Barron. Officials said he was the suspect, wearing a blue Sierra basketball jersey with the name “James” on the back.

Photo of shooting suspect courtesy of the St. Pete Police Department

According to the police department, on Oct. 7, around 12:45 a.m., Barron and a group of men got into a physical altercation on the sidewalk on 3rd Street North near Central Avenue in St. Pete.

Barron allegedly fired a gun into a crowd of people during the fight.

Three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their legs in the shooting. Two men and two women also suffered other minor injuries as a result.

Anyone with information regarding Barron’s whereabouts and who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for more information leading to Barron’s arrest.