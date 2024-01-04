ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are searching for the driver who hit a 70-year-old woman on Wednesday and drove away.

The pedestrian, identified as Karen Moorefield, 70, was walking across 22nd Ave. North near 41st Street at 6:45 p.m. when she was struck. She died from her injuries at the site of the crash.

(WFLA)

Investigators believe the vehicle involved may be a Cadillac SUV with front-end damage.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the driver is urged to call St. Pete Police at (727) 893-7780.

This is a developing story.