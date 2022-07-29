ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police handed out over 200 speeding tickets during a special operation Wednesday.

A release from the St. Petersburg Police Department said that officers lead a targeted operation on four roads in the city’s second district.

These included:

Roosevelt Boulevard from I-275 to Dr. MLK Jr. St. North,

Gandy Boulevard from I-275 to 4th Street North, and

4th Street North from 38th Avenue North to Gandy Blvd. North

Police said the most tickets were issued to 105 drivers that were driving 15 to 19 mph over the speed limit. Ninety-six tickets were given to drivers going 20 to 29 mph over the limit, and seven tickets to those going 30 mph over.

“The operation is part of an ongoing effort to reduce deaths and injuries associated with traffic crashes in the city,” the department said. “It also serves as a reminder to drivers to slow down and pay attention.”

The next operation is scheduled for for Aug. 9 and will focus on parts of US-19.