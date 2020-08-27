St. Pete police find skimmers at 7-Eleven gas station

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department has found several credit card skimmers at a local 7-Eleven gas station.

Police say the two skimmers were found at the gas station located at 475 34th St. N in St. Pete.

The police department said it is now investigating after a resident found fraudulent charges on their credit cards they previously used while at the 7-Eleven location.

If you have been to that gas station, police are asking you to check your bank and credit card bills. If you notice any suspicious activity, report it immediately.

