Missing woman found safe, St. Pete police say

UPDATE:

Alexis Auslander has been found safe, according to St. Petersburg police.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are searching for a missing woman who is said to be not from the area.

The SPPD tweeted Sunday morning that Alexis Auslander, 27, went missing after being seen in the area of 33rd Avenue NE and Monterey Boulevard NE. She was last seen wearing a white romper.

Auslander is described as being five feet, six inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

“We are extremely worried for her safety,” the department said.

If you know where she is, call 727-893-7780.

Correction: The story had a typo identifying the location as 33rd and Montgomery. It is 33rd and Monterey.