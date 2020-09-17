St. Pete police expected to address new report on deadly officer shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Halloway is expected to comment on a newly-released report regarding a deadly officer shooting.

In the report, the first issued by Pinellas County’s Use of Deadly Force Task Force, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the shooting was justified, but should have been handled differently.

“However, it is also my conclusion that this matter should have been handled as a mental health call and not a criminal matter involving a minor petit theft,” Gualtieri wrote.

On Aug. 7, Officer Alison Savarese responded to a report of a neighbor dispute at the French Quarter Condos at 4050 4th Street North.

As she was investigating, detectives said 55-year-old Jeffrey Haarsma left his home on the second floor. Savarese went up the stairs to speak with him, and he reportedly approached her in an “aggressive manner.”

When she tried to detain him, Haarsma allegedly shoved her backward, then a struggle ensued on the ground. Haarsma allegedly grabbed her throat and squeezed it, and started tugging her belt. The officer said she could not breathe.

In fear for her life, detectives say Savarese fired two shots at Haarsma. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Dr. Nancy Silva, a psychotherapist, treated Haarsma for more than a decade. Normally, she’s not permitted to speak about patients, but Haarsma’s family members allowed her to do so in this case.

She believes if she had been there that day, she might have been able to speak with him and get him the help he needed.

“I’m disappointed that he wasn’t Baker Acted, that it wasn’t approached that way,” Dr. Silva said. “I think it’s really, really important to get a system in place to make sure that never happens again. “

8 On Your Side reached out to the St. Petersburg Police Department for comment. A representative with the department said Chief Anthony Holloway would have a media availability on Thursday.

LATEST STORIES: