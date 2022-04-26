TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You’ll want to watch your speed if you’re traveling on or near Tyrone Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is conducting a speed enforcement operation beginning at 7 p.m., and will be cracking down on speeders throughout the day.

The department says its officers will be concentrating on the west side of the city, primarily the Tyrone area.

Police will hold a press conference on the corner of 38th Avenue North and 66th Street to discuss the crackdown. The intersection has seen the most crashes thus far this year, with seven crashes in January, 17 in February and 22 in March.