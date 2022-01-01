St. Pete police ‘concerned’ for safety of missing 27 year old

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a 27 year old woman whose safety may be at risk.

St. Pete Police said Mercedes Phommarak, 27, was last seen wearing jeans, a white t-shirt, and black sneakers. She is described as 4’11, 90lbs with a shaved head and half sleeve tattoos.

Phommarak is reportedly driving a silver 2016 Subaru Forester with Florida Tag “M0UY3”.

“We are concerned for her safety,” the department wrote in a Twitter post.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss