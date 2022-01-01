St. Pete police ‘concerned’ for safety of missing 27 year old

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a 27 year old woman whose safety may be at risk.

St. Pete Police said Mercedes Phommarak, 27, was last seen wearing jeans, a white t-shirt, and black sneakers. She is described as 4’11, 90lbs with a shaved head and half sleeve tattoos.

Phommarak is reportedly driving a silver 2016 Subaru Forester with Florida Tag “M0UY3”.

“We are concerned for her safety,” the department wrote in a Twitter post.

