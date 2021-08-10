St. Pete police chief discusses new policing recommendations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the Florida Police Chiefs Association’s new recommendations for policing.

Holloway was joined by other members of the FPCA’s subcommittee including local police chiefs and community leaders.

Chief Holloway served as a Chair of the FPCA’s Subcommittee on Accountability and Societal Change, which formed last year to examine policing reform following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, which sparked nationwide protests.

Last year, the St. Petersburg Police Department created a new division that changes the way officers respond to 911 calls. Instead of sending officers, dispatchers began sending social workers to respond to certain calls for service, including mental health crisis, suicide intervention and homeless complaints.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Holloway highlighted some of the recommendations the FPCA had recently put forth in a report. The FPCA reviewed the six main “pillars” from a 2015 report on 21st Century Policing from the President’s Task Force: building trust and legitimacy, policy and oversight, technology and social media community policing and crime reduction, training and education and officer wellness and safety.

To view the full report, click here.