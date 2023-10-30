ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department has arrested a man who they said was on the run for two murders out of Georgia.

St. Petersburg police said Derek Johnson, 46, was a suspect in two homicides that happened on Savannan’s Truman Parkway.

According to authorities, a man and a woman were found dead in the roadway from gunshot wounds at about 12:20 a.m. Friday.

The SPPD said it got information that the fugitive may have fled to its jurisdiction, and at around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers arrested him.

St. Petersburg police said that anyone who had information on the murders should call Neil Penttila at 912-665-3788.