St. Pete police: Bicyclist had right of way in crosswalk collision, won’t face charges

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — After much debate on social media, the St. Petersburg Police Department has clarified who was at fault in the highly-debated vehicle vs. bicycle crash at a crosswalk Nov. 1.

Steven Weldon was riding his bicycle down the Pinellas Trail on his way to work when he approached the crosswalk at 49th street. Surveillance video shows him ride through the crosswalk and get hit by what police believe is a white Chrysler 200.

In their investigation of the incident, the police department reached out to local media outlets to help track down the driver of the white car that hit the bicyclist. Amid the story going public, a mixture of outrage and debate was sparked on social media.

The debate was centered around who was actually at fault in the crash. Many were saying the bicyclist should have stopped at the stop sign, or used more caution when crossing.

The police department also released the following statement on the incident:

Although the bicyclist could’ve exercised more caution and stopped, he had the right of way and won’t face any charges. It is the law that drivers stop if there is anyone in a crosswalk. The driver who hit him was obligated to stay at the scene until police arrived. St. Petersburg Police Dep.

Additionally, the St. Petersburg Police Department said that moments before Weldon entered the crosswalk, one of the two cyclists crossing the same crosswalk from the other side pressed the button to activate the flashing lights, which indicates traffic to stop. When Weldon entered the crosswalk, police said the lights were still flashing.

The police department is still searching for the driver of the white car and asking anyone with information to call 727-893-7780.

