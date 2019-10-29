St. Pete police begin traffic operation aimed at bicycle and pedestrian safety

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police will begin an operation targeting major traffic corridors in St. Petersburg that have a high number of crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

“The officers will saturate a particular area and if they observe a violation whether it be a motorist, bicyclists, or pedestrian and they will make contact. It will likely end up with education, but in some cases there is enforcement in the form of a citation,” said Sgt. Bill Burris.

“The High Visibility Enforcement for Bicycle and Pedestrian safety” operation is all part of a contract with the University of North Florida. The school is working in partnership with Florida Department of Transportation to educate and enforce pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The operation will begin at noon Tuesday and run through mid-May 2020.

Last year, St. Pete police made more than 2,400 contacts during this operation.

