St. Pete police, ATF searching for ‘dangerous’ fugitive involved in 2 murders

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are hoping the public can help identify and locate a wanted “dangerous” fugitive.

Police say 42-year-old Kermon Williams of St. Pete along with his brothers James Higgs and Jhaphre Higgs were all indicted on Jan. 23 by a federal grand jury in relation to the murders of Roger Ford and Tywan Armstrong on Jan. 21, 2019, in St. Petersburg.

The Higgs brothers are currently in federal custody and Williams remains at large.

Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous and believed to be in the Tampa Bay area.

Police say Williams is 5 feet 11 inches tall and has an average build.

ATF and St. Petersburg Police Department are offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Williams.

All three men are being charged with the following:

  • Conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire
  • Murder-for-hire, and aiding and abetting the same
  • Drug trafficking conspiracy
  • Attempt to possess a controlled substance
  • Use of a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crimes, resulting in the two murders, or aiding and abetting the same

If you have any information please call ATF at 888-283-8477, contact St. Pete PD at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Heartdance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartdance"

Human Trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human Trafficking"

Human trafficking victims, survivors help others still trapped

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human trafficking victims, survivors help others still trapped"

the Vipers head coach on the upcoming game against the DC Defenders

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach on the upcoming game against the DC Defenders"

St. Pete PD, ATF press conference on wanted 'dangerous' fugitive

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete PD, ATF press conference on wanted 'dangerous' fugitive"

Feeding Minds: Bay area school opens food pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Minds: Bay area school opens food pantry"

SPCA Florida sending kittens from Lakeland to Chicago

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPCA Florida sending kittens from Lakeland to Chicago"

Bay area school districts address concerns about Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area school districts address concerns about Coronavirus"

Road Rants: Timeline and details of SR-52 widening in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Timeline and details of SR-52 widening in Pasco County"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Could thousands of global visitors arriving for Spring Break expose Tampa Bay to coronavirus?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Could thousands of global visitors arriving for Spring Break expose Tampa Bay to coronavirus?"

2 dead at Largo apartment complex, suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dead at Largo apartment complex, suspect in custody"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss