St. Pete police arrest teen for alleged mass shooting threat at middle school

Pinellas County
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old student was arrested at a school in Pinellas Park last week for threatening to “shoot up” a middle school.

School resource officers discovered that the boy, who attends Richard L. Sanders School, threatened to shoot up a middle school in a social media post. The name of the middle school that received the threat was not named.

The student was arrested Friday evening and is charged with a second degree felony of making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

The St. Petersburg Police Department released the following statement:

“The St. Petersburg Police Department takes all school threats very seriously for the safety of our students. Threatening comments/posts will always be investigated and result in serious consequences.”

St. Pete PD

