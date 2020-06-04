Breaking News
St. Pete police arrest protester after throwing item at police chief, had loaded gun

Pinellas County

St. Pete Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a protester Wednesday evening after the protester threw an item at St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway and a major for the police department.

According to the police, officials asked a group of protesters to get on the sidewalk to open 1st Avenue North to open traffic.

Police say the man had a loaded gun in his waistband and was taken into custody.

Police did not specify what the object was or what charges the protester would be facing.

