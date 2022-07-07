PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested after authorities said he was caught on camera using a flamethrower to torch a Pan-African flag flying outside the headquarters of a Black international socialist group based in Florida.

Authorities were first called to the Uhuru house Saturday, July 2 around 10:15 a.m. to investigate the incident which happed near the intersection of 13th Street South and 18th Avenue South, in St. Petersburg.

A person with a flamethrower was caught on camera burning a flag outside the Uhuru House in St. Pete Saturday morning (Credit: Burning Spear Media)

Kenny Jay Raymond, 19, Of Tampa (Courtesy of St Petersburg Police Department)

Security video showed the man, later identified as Kenny Jay Raymond, 19, of Tampa, pull up in a white sedan and park outside the group’s St. Petersburg headquarters before he pulled a flamethrower from his car’s trunk.

Authorities said Raymond then lit the flamethrower and shot a tower of fire at the flag flying roughly 30 feet above the ground.

St. Pete police said considerable resources were devoted to the case which included cooperation with state and federal partners.

Raymond was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. Officers said they initiated the process for a risk protection order on Raymond which would evaluate whether he poses a significant risk of causing personal injury to himself or or others by having a firearm or ammunition.