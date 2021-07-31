St. Pete police arrest couple after finding images, videos of them sexually abusing children

ST. PETERSBURG., Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police have arrested a couple on multiple child sex crime charges after finding explicit videos and pictures of them abusing children, according to a release.

Officers arrested Jason Wienrich, 31, and Alicia Stevens, 26, Friday after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped them off about the situation.

The department said Wienrich let forensic detectives search his electronic devices, which contained images and videos of “child sex abuse victims and Stevens, including a video of him performing a sex act on a child.”

Police have identified the victims and said they are now safe.

Wienrich faces two charges of sexual battery (involving children less than 12), possession of child pornography, unlawful use of two-way communication device, and promote sex performance of a child charges. Stevens faces lewd and lascivious molestation, use child to engage in sex, and lewd and

lascivious exhibition charges.

The investigation is still active, and the SPPD is asking anyone with information on the situation to call the non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.