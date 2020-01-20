St. Pete police: Aggressive panhandler was intimidating people with crowbar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An “aggressive panhandler” who was asking for money while carrying a crowbar was arrested in St. Petersburg last week, police said.

According to an affidavit, officers noticed Jeremy Alexander Norris approach customers outside of the Casita Taqueria on Central Avenue early Wednesday evening.

Police say he was asking for $4 while carrying a 4-foot long crowbar.

“The defendant [Norris] did engage in the act of panhandling within the city limits by soliciting customers for money on private property without the permission of the owner,” the affidavit states.

Norris was arrested for aggressive panhandling and remains at the Pinellas County Jail.

