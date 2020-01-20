St. Pete police: Aggressive panhandler was intimidating people with crowbar

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An “aggressive panhandler” who was asking for money while carrying a crowbar was arrested in St. Petersburg last week, police said.

According to an affidavit, officers noticed Jeremy Alexander Norris approach customers outside of the Casita Taqueria on Central Avenue early Wednesday evening.

Police say he was asking for $4 while carrying a 4-foot long crowbar.

“The defendant [Norris] did engage in the act of panhandling within the city limits by soliciting customers for money on private property without the permission of the owner,” the affidavit states.

Norris was arrested for aggressive panhandling and remains at the Pinellas County Jail.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss