Congratulations to 911 Call Taker Connie Oliver on her retirement!****Check out Sgt. Church radio the traditional "Last Call" to her 911 Call Taker Mom right before her retirement after 25 years!****Connie was hired as a “Complaint Writer” in 1994.(Complaint Writer is the SPPD term for 911 Call Taker)For the past 25 years she has been a FIRST First Responder for the citizens of St. Petersburg.Connie was a trainer of new call takers for many years and a reliable resource for everyone in and outside the Department.She cared a lot about her career and her fellow employees. She was a member of the Emergency Communications Division’s Training and Relations Advisory Committee where she reviewed and provided input on procedural changes which affected the employment experience for all employees in the Emergency Communications Center.Being a 911 Call Taker isn’t an easy job. Connie had to work all sorts of hours and the citizens who called in were usually having one of the worst days of their lives. Through practice and experience, she knew how to handle the schedule and how to answer those terrible calls. Connie also had a voice that was soothing, matter-of-fact and calm… she could help anyone with any kind of problem.It’s time to move into a life where you can take care of you, your friends and your family, Connie. Maybe you can relax for a bit now that you can have every weekend and holiday off.Your selflessness and caring personality will not be forgotten.Well done, ma’am.Congratulations!