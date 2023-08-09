ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenage boy early Wednesday morning.

A 15-year-old boy showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound at 6:44 a.m., according to a release from St. Pete police.

The teenager’s injuries were life-threatening. There is no word on his condition at the time of his report.

Police have not released any details about the shooting, which happened in the roadway along 17th Ave. South. The police department said their investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.