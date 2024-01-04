ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) —The City of St. Petersburg’s marketing department explained their plans to make the city more visible through the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium deal.

Ideas were presented during a City Council meeting Thursday morning at the request of Councilwoman Gina Driscoll.

The mayor’s office wants to see more city signage and special promotions at Rays events. They also request that players wear a St. Petersburg uniform during at least one home game.

Officials say they want that language included as part of an agreement for the development of a new baseball stadium.

During a December council meeting, Driscoll requested the team change its name to the St. Petersburg Rays, but the idea didn’t move forward. She instead asked for the team to help increase the city’s visibility.

Marketing staff say discussions between the Tampa Bay Rays and city administration helped them brainstorm how to make that happen.