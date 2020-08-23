LIVE NOW /
St. Pete Pier to temporarily close Monday, Tuesday morning due to sculpture installation

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Pier will temporarily close Monday and Tuesday morning as contractors will install a sculpture.

City officials say the installation of the Echelman net sculpture will begin Monday from 4 a.m. to noon and will be completed on Tuesday from 4 a.m. to noon.

There will be no public access to the pier during the installation hours. Additionally, access to the Pelican lot and all service and delivery to the Pier Head, Doc Ford’s and Spa Beach Bistro will be closed.

For more information, visit the pier’s website.

