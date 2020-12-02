St. Pete Pier in running to be crowned nation’s best new attraction of 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The new St. Pete Pier has been named one of this year’s best new attractions in the United States and needs your help to win the top spot.

USA Today’s annual 10Best contests listed the pier as one of the country’s best new attractions. A total of 20 new attractions were selected by USA Today and a panel of travel experts.

“From museums and performance spaces to recreational trails and monuments, travelers were treated to a host of new attractions in 2020,” they said. “We combed the country for the best new attractions of the year, and now we need you to help us crown the winner.”

You can vote for the St. Pete Pier once per day on USA Today’s website. The pier is currently in the lead, ahead of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado, the Forge: Lemont Quarries in Illinois and the National Native American Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“Let’s bring this award home where it belongs!” Visit St. Pete Clearwater said on Twitter.

The new St. Pete Pier officially opened on July 6 after years of construction and then delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The old pier shut down more than seven years ago.

“This new attraction on the St. Petersburg waterfront offers 26 acres on the blue waters of Tampa Bay,” USA Today wrote in its description of the pier. “The new pier features art installations, a marketplace, Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center, playground, lawn areas, a fishing deck, bars and restaurants.”

The 10Best contest ends on Monday, Dec. 21 at noon. Winners will be announced on Dec. 31.