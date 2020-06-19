St. Pete Pier has new official opening date

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Pier has a new official opening date: July 6.

The highly anticipated debut of the 26-acre waterfront playground was previously scheduled to open May 30, but got pushed back due to coronavirus.

While there won’t be an organized mass gathering to coincide with the debut of the pier, visitors are welcome to stroll, bike, dine, drink, shop, and swim within CDC guidelines.

“It’s been a long and winding road, but we’ve arrived at our destination: A dynamic, 26-acre waterfront playground that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come,” St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said. “It’s time for everyone to experience all the Pier District and St. Pete Pier has to offer.”

The city published a website where you can explore what’s to come at the St. Pete Pier.

