St. Pete physical therapist uses new trend in rehabilitation, a stand-up elliptical bicycle

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – During the pandemic, people have been looking for alternative ways to stay healthy, which includes trying new workouts.

So, when 50-year-old performer Jennifer Lopez was seen recently riding something that resembled a stand-up bicycle, people started asking, “What is that?”

The superstar was using an ElliptiGO, a hybrid between an elliptical and bicycle.

The bike features two foot platforms that act as traditional pedals to propel the ElliptiGO forward.

According to ElliptiGO, their bike engages your core and upper body in addition to your legs and burns 33 percent more calories than a traditional bicycle.









“With COVID, I think more and more people are looking for different ways to exercise,” said Lisa Chase, a physical therapist at Back 2 Normal Physical Therapy in St. Petersburg. “People are looking for that opportunity to exercise outside and this is a full-body experience. So, you get cardiovascular, you get an excellent core workout… and you can be outside.”

Chase told WFLA.com, while the ElliptiGO has been around for almost a decade, she’s seen a recent peak in interest among her clients.

“I had an avid runner who had to have a total hip replacement. And then I had another athlete who was in a bike accident, she fractured her hip. They were looking for alternatives to be able to bike and run. So with that, I started investigating the ElliptiGO,” Chase said.

Although Chase is actively using the ElliptiGO for her client’s rehabilitation, she recommends that any form of exercise is essential during the current pandemic.

“Exercising is important and you want to be able to stay moving throughout your lifetime. But during this time, you know, people are super stressed and when we’re stressed, we’re going to stress eat, our bodies are going to get tense and that’s going to affect our overall health. So by exercising, it’s going to release different hormones that are going to help you release that stress, stay active and feel great,” she said.

The price for an ElliptiGO starts at $799. To use one for physical therapy, Chase suggests calling her office.

“We’d like for you to come in, we’re going to evaluate you and if we feel that the ElliptiGO is a good part of your rehabilitation, then we’ll start to introduce it to you, as well as we can get you your own ElliptiGO that you can take home,” she said.

To learn more about Back 2 Normal Physical Therapy, visit their website.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: