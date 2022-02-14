St. Pete pediatric cancer patient receives Valentine’s Day surprise

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A pediatric cancer patient at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital was reminded of how much he is loved today.

Five-year-old patient Ryan Buck received a sweet surprise when his cousins, 18-year-old Andrew and 12-year-old Ethan.

The teens posted a colorful sign that reads “You Are Loved” below his 7th-floor hospital window.

His cousins sent up a pair of binoculars so Ryan could get a close-up look at the message.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

The sign is also a “thank you” to the hospital staff who care for Ryan and all of the patients at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.