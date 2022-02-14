St. Pete pediatric cancer patient receives Valentine’s Day surprise

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A pediatric cancer patient at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital was reminded of how much he is loved today.

Five-year-old patient Ryan Buck received a sweet surprise when his cousins, 18-year-old Andrew and 12-year-old Ethan.

The teens posted a colorful sign that reads “You Are Loved” below his 7th-floor hospital window.

His cousins sent up a pair of binoculars so Ryan could get a close-up look at the message.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

The sign is also a “thank you” to the hospital staff who care for Ryan and all of the patients at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss