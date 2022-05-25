ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department will provide free meals to children 18 years and under at several locations throughout the city this summer.

Through a partnership with the Summer BreakSpot, meals will be provided from May 31 through Aug. 5, Monday through Friday. Times will very by location.

Locations include (with times noted):

There is no application or registration required to receive a free meal.

For more information, you can contact the Parks & Recreation Department by calling 727-893-7441.