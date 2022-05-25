ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department will provide free meals to children 18 years and under at several locations throughout the city this summer.
Through a partnership with the Summer BreakSpot, meals will be provided from May 31 through Aug. 5, Monday through Friday. Times will very by location.
Locations include (with times noted):
- Boyd Hill Nature Preserve
1101 Country Club Way S.
727-893-7326
Lunch only from 12-1 p.m.
- Camp Redbird at Azalea Recreation Center
1600 72nd St. N.
727-893-7150
Breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. & lunch from 12-1 p.m.
- Campbell Park Recreation Center
601 14th St. S.
727-893-7733
Breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. & lunch from 12-1 p.m.
- Childs Park
4301 13th Ave. S.
727-893-7463
Breakfast from 8 -9:30 a.m. & lunch from 12-2 p.m.
- Dell Holmes Park
2740 22nd St. S.
727-892-5994
Lunch only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Frank Pierce Recreation Center
2000 7th St. S.
727-893-7731
Breakfast from 8:15-9:30 a.m. & lunch from 12-2 p.m.
- Gladden Recreation Center
3901 30th Ave. N.
727-893-7458
Breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. & lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- JW Cate Recreation Center
5801 22nd Ave. N.
727-893-7751
Breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. & lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Lake Vista Recreation Center
1401 62nd Ave. S.
727-893-7744
Breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. & lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Roberts Recreation Center
1246 50th Ave. N.
727-893-7754
Breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. & lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Shore Acres Recreation Center
4230 Shore Acres Blvd. NE.
727-893-7758
Breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. & lunch from 12-1 p.m.
- TASCO Center for Teen Technology
1320 5th St. N.
727-892-5060
Breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. & lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Thomas “Jet” Jackson Recreation Center
1000 28th St. S. 727-893-7750
Breakfast from 8- 9:30a.m. & lunch from 12-1:30 p.m.
- Walter Fuller Recreation Center
7891 26th Ave. N.
727-893-7443
Breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. & lunch from 11:30-1 p.m.
- Willis S. Johns Recreation Center
6635 Dr. M.L. King Jr. St. N.
727-893-7756
Breakfast from 8:15-9:30 a.m. & lunch from 12-1:30 p.m.
- James W. Johnson Library
1059 18th Ave. S.
727-893-7113
Lunch only from 12-1 p.m.
- South Library
2300 Roy Hanna Dr. S.
727-893-7244
Lunch only from 12-1 p.m.
There is no application or registration required to receive a free meal.
For more information, you can contact the Parks & Recreation Department by calling 727-893-7441.