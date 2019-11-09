St. Pete parking meter vandals arrested

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been arrested after damaging parking meters in downtown St. Petersburg.

According to police, Nicholas Windholz, 34 and Kiersten Lyons, 32 were arrested for spraying foam sealant into the meters.

“We’re looking at $550 per meter that needs to be replaced. That adds up very quickly” said Sandra Bentil with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

In the past week and a half, 74 meters in the downtown area were damaged.

Windholz is charged with 3 counts of felony criminal mischief . Lyons is charged with one count.