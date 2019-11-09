St. Pete parking meter vandals arrested

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been arrested after damaging parking meters in downtown St. Petersburg.

According to police, Nicholas Windholz, 34 and Kiersten Lyons, 32 were arrested for spraying foam sealant into the meters.

“We’re looking at $550 per meter that needs to be replaced.  That adds up very quickly” said Sandra Bentil with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

In the past week and a half, 74 meters in the downtown area were damaged.

Windholz is charged with 3 counts of felony criminal mischief . Lyons is charged with one count.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss