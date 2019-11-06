St. Pete ‘parking meter vandal’ still causing trouble, destroying over 70 meters in total

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is continuing their search for a suspect who has now vandalized over 70 city parking meters.

Police say someone vandalized dozens of parking meters with spray foam sealant. This caused roughly $10,000 to $12,000 worth of damage. Some meters were damaged beyond repair.

The first incident happened Oct. 27 in the 600 block of Central Avenue sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Police say 27 meters were damaged at this time.

The second incident happened Friday in the 400 block of Central Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. At this time, 26 meters were damaged.

The third incident happened overnight Wednesday along the 100 block of Beach Drive N.E. and Bayshore Drive in downtown St. Petersburg. Police say 21 meters were damaged this time.

If you have any information on the three incidents or know who the suspect may be, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

