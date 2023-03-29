ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — A film shown to students at North Shore Elementary School is sparking nationwide controversy after a parent filed an objection saying it’s not suitable for younger students to watch.

The 1998 film called “Ruby Bridges” is based on the true story of a 6-year-old who desegregated schools in the South. A parent challenging the material says it teaches racial slurs and hatred.

During the film, the child experiences racially-motivated attacks while attending an all-white school.

“This is a film that has been shown during Black History Month for years at this same school,” said Dr. Ricardo Davis, President of Concerned Organization for Quality Education of Black Students.

According to the Pinellas County School District, nearly 60 students in second grade at North Shore viewed “Ruby Bridges” in early March. Before students could view the film, parents received a permission form as the movie is rated “PG.”

The school district says two families opted their student out of watching the film. One parent decided to file an instructional materials objection that states it teaches students racial slurs and “how they are different and white people hate Black people.”

A committee consisting of parents, community members and school district staff will review the challenged film through a process that includes reading professional reviews and meeting with teachers and the complainant before sharing findings on whether the film should be showed in classrooms.

As of Wednesday, the film remains available through the school district’s licensed movie library.