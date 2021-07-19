St. Pete organization holds vigil for late civil rights activist John Lewis

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) listens during a news conference September 25, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – It has been one year since the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis. People gathered at Enoch Davis Center in St. Pete on Sunday to honor him.

“I think we can learn from his example of purpose and principal and perseverance, even in the face of in his case violence,” said Ken Welch.

The group not only spent time celebrating his life, but also shedding light on the issues he stood behind. One of Lewis’ top priorities was ensuring everyone had equal access to a ballot.

“We are here to combat the draconian voter suppression laws that are being passed not only in Tallahassee but in states across the country,” said Michael Fox, deputy executive director of Progressive Democrats of America.

Speakers touched on topics like that status of DC’s statehood and Florida’s senate bill 90 and house bill 7041, which tighten rules on the voting process.

“One of the things that Congressman Lewis showed us is that we all have a purpose. If there are one or two or hundred people, we can stand up to make our voices heard,” said Welch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss