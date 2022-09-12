ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg police officers were suspended after a command review board found them guilty of misconduct in two separate cases.

Chief Anthony Holloway convened the board last Thursday.

The first officer, Cody Csendom, was under review for an alleged DUI arrest that happened on Nov. 22, 2021.

Authorities said Csendom was driving at 2:21 a.m. that day when he crashed into a power pole in Hillsborough County. He was taken into custody by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence.

The board determined that the officer would be suspended 160 hours without pay, would have to abstain from alcohol for 18 months, and would undergo alcohol and random drug testing during that period.

Csendom was assigned to the K9 unit at the time of the crash but has since been reassigned to a patrol squad.

The second officer under review was Brandon Bill, a former of the marine unit who was reassigned to a patrol squad.

The board found that Bill made inaccurate entries into the city’s payroll system by counting the time he spent traveling to and from work as on-duty time from Sept. 20, 2021, through March 20, 2022. He was also said to have claimed regular work time instead of a vacation day at least one time.

Bill was suspended for 250 hours without pay and would lose 100 hours of vacation time to make up for the inaccurate time.