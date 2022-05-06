ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An armed man ended up in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg Thursday night.

Evidence markers and flashing lights filled the parking lot of the shopping plaza.

“There’s a lot of witnesses to interview, a lot of forensics at the crime scene to process,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. “We’re look at all the body worn cameras, dash cameras, etcetera.

He told 8 On Your Side that St. Petersburg police officer Christian Collins was called to the area of 22nd Avenue South and 34th Street South for reports of a man with a gun.

According to officials, Collins has only been out on patrol with the department for three days.

Gualtieri said when Collins and his training officer responded to the call, they encountered Torey Barber.

Barber refused to drop his gun, ran from the officers and then pointed the firearm at Collins while in the plaza parking lot.

“The reason he fired, and rightfully so, because the bad guy game up with a gun and points the gun at him. At that point he did what he had to do to protect himself,” the sheriff said.

He said the shot hit the 22-year-old in the upper body.

Barber was transported to the hospital where he’s expected to be okay.

Charges against Barber are pending, according to Gualtieri.

“At least it would be aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer,” he explained. “That’s the least it could be.”

Collins has been placed on leave while the investigation into the shooting continues.