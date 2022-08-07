ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday.

Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer.

In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the St. Petersburg Police Department said Turner was placed on administrative leave while it awaits the results of the investigation.

News Channel 8 has reached out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for additional information on Turner’s arrest.