ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg Thursday night.

St. Pete police said it happened at 22nd Avenue South and 34th Street South around 9 p.m.

All lanes of 34th Street are closed at the location of the incident.

The officer was not injured, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back on WFLA.com for updates.