St. Pete officer in hospital with serious injuries after crash

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg police officer is now in the hospital with serious injuries after getting into a crash with a Mercedes SUV.

Police say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 28th Street South.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to a local hospital for treatment. While the officer’s injuries are serious, they appear to be non-life-threatening, police say.

The intersection will be closed for several hours as officers investigate.

The police car was a marked cruiser.

No other information has been released at this time.

