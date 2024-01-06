ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department said one of its own was hurt by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning.

An SPPD release said at about 1 a.m., an officer was conducting a traffic stop on I-375, as known as North Bay Drive, west of 5th Avenue North when a white Kia sedan struck his vehicle and injured him.

According to police, the sedan fled the scene, heading west. The officer was taken to Bayfront Health for a minor injury.

The department said the suspect vehicle should have damage on its right side.

If you have information related to the crash, call the SPPD at 727-893-7780.