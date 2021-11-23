St. Pete officer charged with DUI after hitting several TECO poles in Riverview, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department has been removed from patrol duties and put on administrative leave after being charged with DUI, a department spokesperson said.

According to St. Pete police, 26-year-old Officer Cody Csendom was arrested just after 3:15 a.m. on Monday for driving under the influence with property damage. He was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Csendom was driving on Big Bend Road in Riverview when he went off the road and hit several TECO power poles. Csendom was off-duty at the time and driving his personal vehicle, a department spokesperson said. He was not injured.

“Officer Csendom was removed from his patrol duties and placed on administrative duty until his criminal charge is resolved in court,” the spokesperson said in a news release. “After the criminal charge is resolved, then the St. Petersburg Police Office of Professional Standards (internal affairs) will conduct an internal investigation to determine potential disciplinary consequences.”

Csendom has been an officer with St. Pete police since March 2017 and is assigned to the K9 unit.