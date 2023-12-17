ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said access to multiple neighborhoods was cut off due to floodwaters on the road.

The St. Petersburg Police Department uploaded photos of floodwaters in various locations, saying that drivers need to avoid low-lying areas.

Flood waters in St. Petersburg (Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department)

Police said access to Snell Isle, Shore Acres and Riviera Bay was blocked to local traffic until further notice Sunday morning.

Despite their warnings, at least one driver needed help after his truck stalled in flood water.

“Even a high riding pick-up truck stalled in floodwater,” the department said. “This is why access is closed to Shore Acres, Placido Bayou, & Snell Isle— yes, even to food delivery services— for you and your car’s safety.”

You can report flooding incidents in St. Petersburg on this website. Remember to stay away from floodwater and sterilize anything that comes in contact with it due to the potential for bacterial infection.