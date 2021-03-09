St. Pete narrows down Tropicana Field site proposal list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has narrowed down the potential proposals for the Tropicana Field redevelopment site.

Mayor Rick Kriseman announced back in January the city was considering seven proposals for the 86-acre site. Now, the city has four proposals that have made a shortlist and will be moving forward.

The four respondents on the shortlist are:

According to the City of St. Pete, the four proposals best represented the criteria contained within the RFP (request for proposals.)

Mayor Rick Kriseman tells 8 On Your Side that community feedback is a big part of this project and it will be collected until the final ribbon cutting of the new Tropicana Field Development.

There are different ways for residents to provide input and feedback on the proposals. There will be three public meetings held in April: a virtual meeting on April 5 and two in-person meetings – one on April 7 and the second one on April 8.

You can also leave a comment online.