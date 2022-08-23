Correction: The story original identified the phone belonging to the suspect. It belonged to the victim.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A phone used by a St. Petersburg murder victim was used to look up if self defense can land someone in jail, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rhiannon Spicer, 24, was arrested Sunday for the death of 29-year-old Larry Jarrell.

Jarrell was found dead in the Casa Grande Apartments Friday. An affidavit released Tuesday said Jarrell was found with a puncture wound in his inner left thigh.

A medical examiner determined that the wound led to his death.

According to the affidavit, Spicer confessed to stabbing Jarrell last Thursday. Police searched the victim’s phone and found “do you spend life in prison if you killed someone in self defense” in its Google search history.

Spicer was charged with murder in the second degree for her boyfriend’s death.