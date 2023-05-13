ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Pete man died after his motorcycle collided with a SUV on Saturday.

The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on 22nd Ave. S. at 45th St. South, according to a release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said 57-year-old Jonathan Hughes was heading west on a Honda motorcycle when an eastbound SUV turned into his path. The motorcycle collided with the SUV, killing Hughes.

The SUV, described as a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, left the scene of the crash, according to St. Pete police. Investigators are searching for the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact St. Pete police at (727) 893-7780, or you can text “SPPD” + your tip to TIP411.