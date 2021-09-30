St. Pete mother receives life-changing gift of hearing aids

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg mother received a life-changing gift on Thursday morning. Cierra Johnson has struggled with a hearing loss issue for nearly her entire life.

“I do miss a lot of noise and words and sounds that are really, really important for me to hear,” Johnson said.

She has always had amplifiers to help with her hearing loss, but it left everything sounding muffled.

Now, thanks to the Miracle-Ear Foundation, Johnson received a pair of hearing aids that will help her hear better.

“They are in now and I am hearing everything. I am hearing movements, shuffling noises” added Johnson.

Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 30,000 hearing aids to more than 16,000 children and adults nationwide who could otherwise not afford them.

Johnson’s hearing aid specialist, Jennifer Phillips, told 8 On Your Side this will open more opportunities for her.

“She’s not going to have to ask people to repeat, she’s not going to miss things. She’s will be able to hear it clearly the first time and be able to participate in conversations and not feel left out,” Phillips said.

Johnson said these hearing aids now allow her to be at the top of her game when it comes to caring for her son and for that, she is forever grateful.

“I’m overjoyed. I’m happy. I am legitimately happy. I feel like myself, or like how myself should be. I feel normal,” she said.

In addition to covering the cost of the hearing aids, Miracle-Ear Foundation will also give Johnson free lifetime follow-up services.

For details about the Miracle-Ear Foundation and how you can get involved, visit the foundation’s website.