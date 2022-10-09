ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Saturday after her baby ended up hospitalized from exposure to suspected narcotics, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the 11-month-old was taken to All Children’s Hospital Friday.

The suspect, identified as Tanesha Lanae Newsome, 30, of St. Petersburg, told police she was on the front porch of her home while the baby and two other children were inside the home when the baby began having medical issues.

Another child told the suspect something was wrong with the baby. According to arrest documents, Newsome said the baby was turning blue.

Once at All Children’s Hospital, the child was given Narcan and was intubated. Police said the baby woke up, began crying, and was admitted to the ICU.

The arrest documents said the baby had “pinpointed” eyes, but no other signs of trauma.

After searching the home Saturday, police said they found several bags of white powdery substance throughout the home that were suspected to have narcotics.

The department believed the substance is what led to the baby’s hospitalization.

Newsome was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with three counts of neglect of child.