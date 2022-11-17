ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg men were accused of hiding nearly 100 grams of fentanyl after leading police on a chase down I-275 on Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over Jovontae Pridgen, 32, and Raheem Jenkins, 27, for speeding and dark window tint, but they reportedly continued driving for 2.4 miles before stopping.

Deputies said a search of the car turned up a Burger King bag with a smaller bag inside containing white residue, along with a second bag with white powder in the console. They also searched Pridgen and Jenkins, who were allegedly hiding more drugs “with their genitals”, according to deputies.

Pridgen and Jenkins reportedly denied the bags found in their underwear belonged to them and said that deputies did not actually find them “with their respective penises”, according to the arrest report. Deputies said the 97.5 grams of powder later tested positive for fentanyl.

The two men were taken to the Pinellas County Jail and were both charged with trafficking fentanyl and fleeing a police officer. Raheem was charged with resisting an officer without violence and driving with a suspended license.