St.Pete mayor’s wife announces she’s battling cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman’s wife Kerry has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Kerry Kreisman says she has completed her first of six rounds of chemotherapy. Kreisman did not specify the specific cancer she was battling, she did confirm however the cancer was caught early and she is recovering from surgery.

Kreisman says doctors discovered the cancer following a golf tournament in Septemeber after she was hospitalized for mild discomfort.

Cancer has a way of providing clarity. The gratefulness I thought I felt daily and overall prior to my diagnosis pales in comparison to how I feel now. Cancer challenges you to confront fears, and it tests your faith. It brings amazing gifts from people all around you. I don’t believe that one needs to have cancer to be grateful, but if one is to endure something so challenging, then we must be able to learn and grow in the process. I’m grateful for an easy recovery from surgery, and overall good health, which I know will get me through this marathon. My situation is not unique, but the fact that I’m the wife of a public figure has encouraged me to share this journey publicly. Kerry Kreisman

Mayor Rick Kreisman said that he is incredibly proud of his wife to share her message, and will be by her side for every step of this personal journey while continuing to lead the city of St. Petersburg forward.

LATEST POSTS