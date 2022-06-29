PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced Wednesday the city is canceling its request for proposals (RFP) issued in July, 2020 for the Tropicana Field Site redevelopment and launching a new RFP process.

According to the city’s website, “the decision comes after careful consideration and extensive communication with City staff regarding city needs, current economic trends and changing workforce needs.”

Mayor Welch said he was impressed with the efforts from the two finalists in the current RFP process — Midtown Development and Sugar Hill Community Partners — and their response to the communities needs, but said times have changed since the initial RFP.

“Our environment has changed in many ways since the initial RFP was issued in July of 2020, and we must ensure the RFP meets our current environment and realities and incorporates the most up-to-date information,” Mayor Welch said.

Among the new conditions that must be considered:

The Pandemic has changed the way we work and has affected the potential need for office space.

The cost of rental housing and home ownership has skyrocketed, bringing higher priority to the need for affordable and workforce housing.

Supply chain and labor issues are impacting the cost of capital projects.

The need for intentional equity and equitable development is highlighted by results of the city’s Disparity Study and Structural Racism report completed after the issuance of the original RFP.

The community’s desire for equity is reflected in the Community Benefits model adopted by City Council last year.

“While the expiration of the Rays lease on Tropicana Field in 2027 represents a real time constraint, it is crucial that this generational project be done right,” the city wrote. “Emphasis must be placed on meeting the city’s needs, delivering progress for our residents and building a district that will be a world class destination to visit, live and work.”

“I am optimistic we will choose that right path, one that will bring jobs, equitable and diverse business opportunities, meet our need for housing, meeting space and innovative economic drivers, and support a state-of-the-art home for the Rays for decades to come,” Mayor Welch said.

A new RFP release is targeted for August.