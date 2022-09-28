ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch gave an update on the city’s response to Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon.

Welch is asking residents to shelter in place as the worst parts of Hurricane Ian have yet to hit the area.

Welch said conditions will worsen from around 5 p.m. to midnight.

St. Petersburg will experience tropical-storm-force winds and rainfall. The city is also experiencing power outages.

The mayor said more than 60,000 people in the area do not have power as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The mayor asked residents to stay home until Thursday.

St. Peterburg officials will assess damages in the morning.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian

>> Live Max Defender 8 radar

>> Tampa Bay evacuations

>> Find your evacuation zone

>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide

>> School closures