St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman will not run for open U.S. House seat in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman will not be running for the newly opened seat in the U.S. House.

The seat previously held by Congressman Crist was made available following Crist’s decision to run for governor in 2022.

Kriseman released a statement on his website following the announcement.

There’s no better job than being the mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida. It has been the honor of my life. Mindful of the important work that remains, the amount of time left in my term and the time commitments and requirements (lots of fundraising!) of being a strong congressional candidate, I have decided not to be a candidate for the open U.S. House seat in Pinellas County. I am truly appreciative of the encouragement I’ve received to run, and given the appeal of such an opportunity, I strongly considered it. As always, I am grateful for my wife Kerry’s partnership and support as I contemplated my future in public service. I do not yet know what the future holds, except that I was reelected to serve a four year term, and I have seven full months left as mayor to get us closer to our vision of being a “city of opportunity where the sun shines on all.” We’ve come a long way, St. Pete. Let’s go even further and finish strong. St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman

Currently, Democrat Ben Diamond and Republican Anna Paulina Luna have announced they’re running for that seat